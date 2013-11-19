FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Travel firms sell down stakes in UK air traffic controller
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 19, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Travel firms sell down stakes in UK air traffic controller

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Travel groups Thomas Cook , TUI Travel, Deutsche Lufthansa and Virgin Atlantic have agreed to sell the majority of their stakes in The Airline Group, which owns a large share in Britain’s National Air Traffic Services (NATS).

The four firms, along with British Airways, easyJet , Airline Company Limited and the retirement plan of Monarch Airlines, jointly owned a 41.9 percent share in NATS through their stakeholdings in The Airline Group.

Thomas Cook and TUI Travel said in separate statements on Tuesday that they had each agreed to sell the majority of their interests for 38 million pounds ($61.2 million) to British pension fund Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS).

They said Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Virgin Atlantic had also agreed to sell the majority of their stakes on the same terms and at the same time. The combined shareholding being sold to USS represents a non-controlling stake of 49.9 percent in the The Airline Group.

Each seller would retain a small proportion of their holding, while British Airways, easyJet, Airline Company Limited and the retirement plan of Monarch Airlines will not be selling their shares.

NATS, which handles around 5,300 flight movements a day, is 49 percent owned by the British government which had previously mulled the sale of part of its stake before deciding against it due to its strategic importance.

The companies said they expect to complete the deals during the first quarter of 2014, which are subject to clearance from the European Commission.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.