5 months ago
Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
March 28, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 5 months ago

Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - British tour operator Thomas Cook said it expected to hit its full-year operating targets after seeing early signs that tourists were returning to troubled markets Turkey and Egypt.

Thomas Cook, which unnerved investors in February when it issued a cautious outlook, said trading for the group was progressing in line with expectations. While it saw some margin pressure due to more competition, demand for summer holidays was strong.

"After a slow start to the season and a tough year in 2016, we're seeing early signs that customers are beginning to go back to Turkey and Egypt," it said.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Costas Pitas

