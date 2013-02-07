FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thomas Cook says turnaround plans on track
February 7, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Thomas Cook says turnaround plans on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook Group PLC : * Auto alert - Thomas Cook Group Plc Q1 revenue 1.72 billion STG * Total Q1 revenue of £1,724M, with gross margin of 21.9%, up 1.3 percentage

points * On track to execute announced £100M of cost reductions with a further £60M

identifie * Lower net debt of £1,559M, reduced by £86M year on year * Winter and summer bookings are robust, in-line with expectations * Seen stronger operating performances in our major markets - the UK, Germany

and the nordics

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
