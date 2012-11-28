FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thomas Cook profit in line, says winter started well
November 28, 2012

BRIEF-Thomas Cook profit in line, says winter started well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook Group PLC : * Auto alert - Thomas Cook Group Plc FY underlying operating profit

fell 49 percent to 156 million STG * Auto alert - Thomas Cook Group Plc FY revenue 9.49 billion STG versus

9.81 billion STG year ago * FY profit from operations 156 million STG * Net debt reduced by £103M (from £891M to £788M); * Fourth quarter financial performance in line with the same period last year * Good current trading, with summer 12 ending strongly and winter 12/13 trading

off to a good start * Will update on full plans and additional financial benefits in the spring of

2013

