CORRECTED-MOVES-Thomas Miller Investment Isle of Man promotes David Thomas to chairman

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say that David Thomas has been appointed chairman of Thomas Miller Investment Isle of Man, not Thomas Miller Investment))

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Investment and wealth management firm Thomas Miller Investment Isle of Man has promoted David Thomas to chairman and Tom Richards to managing director.

Thomas joined the company in 2008. He will replace Ian Jarrett, who will retire in July.

Richards joined in 2012 as head of private investment management (offshore), the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)