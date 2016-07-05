FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Centerra Gold to buy Thompson Creek Metals for $1.1 bln
July 5, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

Canada's Centerra Gold to buy Thompson Creek Metals for $1.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Centerra Gold agreed on Tuesday to buy Thompson Creek Metals, a U.S.-based miner bowed by nearly $900 million in debt, and pay its creditors, in a deal worth around $1.1 billion, the two companies said.

Centerra, a miner whose main gold mine is in Kyrgyzstan, said it would also raise C$170 million ($130.76 million) in a bought deal, which it would use to partly pay out the secured and unsecured noteholders of Thompson Creek. ($1 = 1.3001 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
