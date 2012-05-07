UPDATE 1-Thompson Creek announces financing, shares fall

May 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Thompson Creek Metals fell more than 11 percent on Monday, after the molybdenum miner announced plans to raise up to $430 million to help fund the development of the Mt Milligan copper-gold mine in British Columbia.

The Denver-based, Toronto-listed miner said it will raise $200 million through a debt offering and up to $230 million via a tangible equity unit offering. Each unit will convert into Thompson Creek common stock on May 15, 2015.

“We expect this financing will give us more than sufficient funds to complete the Mt Milligan project on schedule,” said chief executive Kevin Loughrey in a conference call with investors on Monday.

Thompson Creek warned in February that the cost of building the Mt Milligan mine would rise by 10 to 20 percent to between C$1.4 billion ($1.41 billion) and C$1.5 billion. The miner plans to start production at project, located some 900 kilometers (560 miles) northwest of Vancouver, in late 2013.

Shares of Thompson Creek were down 11.6 percent at C$4.87 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday morning. The company’s stock has fallen some 33 percent so far this year.