Thompson Creek warns of quarterly loss; higher costs

April 20 (Reuters) - Thompson Creek Metals said it expected to report an operating loss for the first quarter because of starting up and commissioning a new mill at its Endako mine in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

In a statement issued late on Thursday, the company, which owns a 75 percent interest in the Endako mine, said its average production costs were running at the higher end of a previously forecast range.

“Although production was lower and costs were higher from the Endako mine in the first quarter of 2012, through continued optimization we expect to make up for the lower production through the remainder of 2012,” Chief Executive Officer Kevin Loughrey said in a statement.

The company expects to meet its previously outlined output forecast for the Endako mine of 14 million to 15 million pounds of molybdenum in 2012.

Thompson Creek said its share of the production would amount to 10 million to 11 million pounds. The remaining 25 percent stake in Endako, which is located 100 miles northwest of Prince George, British Columbia, is owned by Japan’s Sojitz Corp .

Thompson Creek said it expected to meet its full-year output forecast of 26 million to 28 million pounds of molybdenum, but cautioned that rising diesel and energy prices were pushing its average cash costs to the higher end of its 2012 forecast of $7.75 to $9.00 per pound produced.

“If the current inflationary pressures continue, our costs will continue to increase and potentially rise above the current guidance,” Loughrey said.