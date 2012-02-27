FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Thompson Creek posts 4th-qtr profit
#Basic Materials
February 27, 2012 / 10:56 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Thompson Creek posts 4th-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Molybdenum miner Thompson Creek Metals posted a fourth-quarter profit, helped by a non-cash unrealized gain on common stock purchase warrants.

For October-December, the company earned $800,000, or breakeven per share, compared with a loss of $45 million, or 28 cents a share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company broke even for this quarter, compared with a profit of $34.4 million, or 20 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue for the company, which owns the Thompson Creek mine in Idaho and the Endako mine in British Columbia, fell more than a quarter to $116.7 million.

Shares of the company closed down about 2 percent at C$8.66 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

