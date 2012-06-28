FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Thompson Creek sees lower output at Idaho mine
June 28, 2012 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Thompson Creek sees lower output at Idaho mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Molybdenum miner Thompson Creek Metals Co Inc said it expects second-quarter output to be hurt by a wall slough that occurred at its Idaho mine in May.

The company expects second-quarter production of about 2.5 million pounds from the mine.

Thompson Creek now expects to produce about 16 million pounds of molybdenum from its mine in Idaho. It had earlier forecast output of 16 million to 17 million pounds of molybdenum from the mine in 2012.

Second-quarter molybdenum production at its Endako mine in northern British Columbia will be hurt by lower ore grades, Thompson Creek Metals said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at C$3.31 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

