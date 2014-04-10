FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Thompson Creek reports better-than-expected Q1 Molybdenum production (April 9)
April 10, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Thompson Creek reports better-than-expected Q1 Molybdenum production (April 9)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second bullet to say Mt. Milligan concentrate production was 28.2 thousand dry metric tons, not 22.2 thousand dry metric tons, after the company clarified) April 9 (Reuters) - Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc : * Thompson creek metals company announces first quarter 2014 operating results and provides update on operations * Thompson creek metals company - total concentrate production for Mt. Milligan for the quarter ended March 31, 2014 was 28.2 thousand dry metric tons * Continues to expect that mill throughput will achieve 75% to 85% of design capacity by the end of 2014 at mt. milligan mine * Says at endako mine, molybdenum production for the first quarter of 2014 was lower than expected * Says molybdenum production for Q1 of 2014 was 7.9 million pounds * Says at Thompson Creek mine, molybdenum production for the first quarter of 2014 was better than expected * Says molybdenum sales for Q1 of 2014 was 8.6 million pounds * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
