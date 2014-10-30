FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters posts revenue rise on legal and tax & accounting
#Market News
October 30, 2014

Thomson Reuters posts revenue rise on legal and tax & accounting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp on Thursday reported a 1 percent rise in revenue because of growth in its Legal and Tax & Accounting businesses.

The news and information company said third-quarter revenue from ongoing businesses was $3.1 billion, compared with analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Adjusted for special items, income was $361 million, or 45 cents per share, compared with $397 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

