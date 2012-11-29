FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thomson family company names Binet to succeed Beattie as CEO
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Thomson family company names Binet to succeed Beattie as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Woodbridge Company Limited, the family company that controls Thomson Reuters Corp , announced that David Binet will succeed Geoff Beattie as president and chief executive, effective Jan. 1.

In a separate statement, Thomson Reuters said on Thursday that Beattie will remain its deputy board chairman and that Binet will join the company’s board.

Binet is currently the chief operating officer of Woodbridge.

Woodbridge is the investment company of Canada’s Thomson family and owns a 55 percent stake in Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Corp acquired Reuters Group Plc in 2008.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.