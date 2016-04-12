Thomson Reuters spot FX volumes fall 21 pct in March

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Daily spot trading volumes on currency trading platforms run by Thomson Reuters fell sharply in March, continuing the downward trend of recent months, according to figures the company published late on Monday.

Spot currency trading volume on TR platforms totalled $104 billion in March, down 21 percent from $132 billion in March last year, and down 6 percent on the previous month.

Total foreign exchange trading volume across TR platforms, including forwards, swaps, options and non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) fell 10 percent to $362 billion a day in March from $402 billion the same month last year.

The decline in trading volume across the world’s largest financial market is the result of tighter bank regulation, fragile emerging markets and lighter global trade flows, analysts say.

Total volume actually rose 1.7 percent from February thanks to a rise in non-spot trading activity, the TR data showed.

But the broader downward trend mirrors figures from rival platform EBS, which is owned by the world’s largest inter-dealer broker ICAP. EBS daily volume fell 27 percent in March to $83.7 billion, figures released last week showed.

Much of the trading in sterling and “dollar bloc” currencies like the Australian and Canadian dollars goes through Thomson Reuters platforms while EBS has more euro and yen volume. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Tom Heneghan)