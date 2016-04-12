FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thomson Reuters spot FX volumes fall 21 pct in March
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 12, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

Thomson Reuters spot FX volumes fall 21 pct in March

Jamie McGeever

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Daily spot trading volumes on currency trading platforms run by Thomson Reuters fell sharply in March, continuing the downward trend of recent months, according to figures the company published late on Monday.

Spot currency trading volume on TR platforms totalled $104 billion in March, down 21 percent from $132 billion in March last year, and down 6 percent on the previous month.

Total foreign exchange trading volume across TR platforms, including forwards, swaps, options and non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) fell 10 percent to $362 billion a day in March from $402 billion the same month last year.

The decline in trading volume across the world’s largest financial market is the result of tighter bank regulation, fragile emerging markets and lighter global trade flows, analysts say.

Total volume actually rose 1.7 percent from February thanks to a rise in non-spot trading activity, the TR data showed.

But the broader downward trend mirrors figures from rival platform EBS, which is owned by the world’s largest inter-dealer broker ICAP. EBS daily volume fell 27 percent in March to $83.7 billion, figures released last week showed.

Much of the trading in sterling and “dollar bloc” currencies like the Australian and Canadian dollars goes through Thomson Reuters platforms while EBS has more euro and yen volume. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.