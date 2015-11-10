FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spot FX volumes on Thomson Reuters platforms dip for second month
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

Spot FX volumes on Thomson Reuters platforms dip for second month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Daily spot trading volumes on foreign exchange platforms run by Thomson Reuters fell 4.5 percent in October from the previous month, the company said on Tuesday, as some of the recent volatility created by China’s yuan devaluation ebbed.

The numbers from the New York-listed company also showed the total daily volumes across all types of trading, including swaps, forwards and options, slipped to $353 billion from $365 billion the previous month, and from $374 billion in October 2014.

Average daily spot trading dropped to $104 billion in October from $109 billion, retreating further from a five-month high of $119 billion seen in August.

Volumes jumped in August after China shocked world markets by devaluing its currency, triggering worries about a global slowdown. That forced many investors to unwind risky trades funded in the low-yielding yen and the euro and seek safety in more liquid assets like German Bunds and Treasuries. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.