BRIEF-IHS Markit announces offering of senior notes
* IHS Markit Ltd - it intends to offer an additional $250 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.75 percent senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 10 Trading of all currencies on Thomson Reuters platforms rose to a one-year high of $376 billion per day in June, the company said on Monday, up 7 percent on the previous month.
Average volumes for spot trading specifically climbed to $93 billion, up from $85 billion in May.
Other transaction types - including forwards, swaps, options and non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) - averaged $283 billion per day, up from $265 billion the previous month. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Patrick Graham)
SAO PAULO, July 10 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's No. 3 power utility, will mostly use proceeds from planned asset sales to repay about 5 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of loan debt maturing this year, Chief Financial Officer Adezio Lima said on Monday.