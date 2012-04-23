FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

Thomson Reuters sells healthcare unit to Veritas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - News and information company Thomson Reuters Corp said on Monday it will sell its healthcare business to private equity firm Veritas Capital for $1.25 billion in cash.

Thomson Reuters’ Healthcare business provides data, analytics and other services to hospitals, government agencies and healthcare professionals to help them identify savings and improve efficiency.

The sale, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the next few months, Thomson Reuters said in a statement.

“With the completion of the divestiture, Thomson Reuters will be even more focused on our core global businesses,” Chief Executive Jim Smith said in the statement.

Veritas Capital has obtained debt financing commitments for the transaction, which is not subject to any financing condition.

Morgan Stanley and Allen & Company are acting as financial advisors to Thomson Reuters on the proposed divestiture. Covington & Burling LLP is acting as legal counsel.

