Thomson Reuters employee indicted for aiding hackers -court filing
March 14, 2013 / 10:36 PM / 5 years ago

Thomson Reuters employee indicted for aiding hackers -court filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors obtained an indictment on Thursday accusing Matthew Keys, deputy social media editor at reuters.com, of aiding the group Anonymous to hack into a Tribune Co website. The incident occurred prior to his employment by Thomson Reuters Corp , the indictment indicated.

The indictment charged Keys with three criminal counts, including conspiracy to transmit information to damage a protected computer. The indictment alleged that other hacking targets were the Fox 40 television station in Sacramento, Calif. and the Los Angeles Times, both owned by Tribune.

