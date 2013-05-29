FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thomson Reuters hires The Economist CEO to lead media business
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 4 years

Thomson Reuters hires The Economist CEO to lead media business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters said on Wednesday it had hired Andrew Rashbass, currently the group chief executive of The Economist Group, to be CEO of its news business Reuters.

“We are determined that Reuters news should not only fulfill its critical mission but also its potential in creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders,” David Thomson, chairman of Thomson Reuters, said in a statement.

Rashbass has spent 15 years at The Economist in several roles including managing director of Economist.com and publisher of the magazine. Pearson’s The Financial Times Limited holds a 50 percent stake in the parent holding group of The Economist.

Rashbass will report to Thomson Reuters CEO James Smith and will be based in London in the newly created role at Reuters. Stephen Adler, president and editor-in-chief at Reuters, will report to Rashbass.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.