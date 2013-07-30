Thomson Reuters says Q2 revenue up; reaffirms 2013 outlook

July 30 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters reported on Tuesday second quarter revenue from ongoing business rose 2 percent before currency changes to $3.1 billion and reaffirmed its outlook for the full year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $569 million, or 48 cents per share, unchanged from a year earlier.

The company said it expects 2013 revenue to grow in the low single digits and sees underlying operating profit margin in a range between 16.5 and 17.5 percent.

“We continue to make consistent, tangible progress across the business and we expect the company’s performance in the second half of the year will be better than the first half,” said CEO James Smith in a statement.