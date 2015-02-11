FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corp sees revenue growth in 2015
February 11, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Thomson Reuters Corp sees revenue growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp said on Wednesday it expects its revenue to grow in 2015 and reported that it added more sales for its products to financial customers in the fourth quarter.

The news and information company forecast that its revenue would increase, factoring out currency changes or acquisitions.

For the fourth quarter, total revenue rose 1 percent before currency changes to $3.2 billion. It decreased 2 percent when currency changes were factored into the results. Analysts on average were expecting $3.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Adjusted for special items, income was $347 million, or 43 cents per share, compared with $170 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley

