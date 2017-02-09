UPDATE 3-Sears says to cut $1 bln in costs, shares surge 40 pct
* Shares rise as much as 40 pct (Adds details, updates shares)
NEW YORK Feb 9 Thomson Reuters Corp reported a higher quarterly net profit on Thursday, reflecting a gain on the sale of a business and said it expects revenue growth this year in the low single digits.
The news and information company reported diluted net earnings of $2.24 billion, or $3.03 per share, versus $417 million, or 53 cents, in the year-ago period.
Excluding charges and earnings from discontinued operations, Thomson Reuters earned 60 cents per share.
It was not immediately clear whether that compared directly with the 58 cents a share analysts expected.
(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York Editing by W Simon)
* Shares rise as much as 40 pct (Adds details, updates shares)
* Seattle Genetics' stock down 4 pct (Adds details from conf call, recasts; updates shares)
Feb 10 Immunomedics Inc said it entered into a licensing deal for its cancer treatment with Seattle Genetics Inc for a potential payment of up to about $2 billion.