Thomson Reuters reports rise in operating profit
April 30, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Thomson Reuters reports rise in operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp reported on Wednesday a 14 percent increase in operating profit for the first quarter on growth at its Legal and Tax & Accounting divisions.

Operating profit rose to $528 million in the first quarter from $462 million a year earlier.

Revenue from ongoing businesses increased 1 percent to $3.1 billion, in line with analysts estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The global news and information provider affirmed its full-year outlook and expects revenue to be unchanged from last year’s $12.5 billion. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

