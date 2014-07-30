FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters reports rise in revenue, profit
July 30, 2014

Thomson Reuters reports rise in revenue, profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp reported on Wednesday a 1 percent rise in revenue on growth in its Legal and Tax & Accounting divisions.

The news and information company said that total second-quarter revenue from ongoing businesses was $3.15 billion, compared with analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Adjusted for special items, earnings were $415 million, or 51 cents per share, compared with $403 million, or 48 cents per share, in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

