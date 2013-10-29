FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thomson Reuters Q3 adjusted earnings $0.48 per share
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Thomson Reuters Q3 adjusted earnings $0.48 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp : * 3rd quarter results * 3rd quarter results * Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 * Q3 IFRS earnings per share $0.33 * 2013 outlook affirmed (excluding planned charge and pension contribution) * Q3 revenue from tax & accounting business $270 million, rose 10 percent

before currency * Q3 revenue from ongoing businesses $3.07 billion versus $3.05 billion * Q3 revenue from intellectual property & science business $240 million, rose

10 percent before currency * Q3 revenue from corporate & other (includes Reuters news) business $82

million, up 4 percent before currency * Planned charge of approximately $350 million to be incurred primarily in Q4 * Plans to make contributions of about $500 million to its US and UK defined

benefit pension plans during Q4 * Billed Eikon desktops totaled about 76,000 and installed eikon desktops

totaled about 96,000 at end of Q3 * Expects the overall funded status of the pension plans to exceed 90% based on

current market conditions * Announced that it plans to repurchase up to $1 billion of its shares by the

end of 2014 * Repurchases expected to be funded by lower acquisition costs in 2014,modest

increase in leverage ratio target * Q3 revenue from financial & risk business $1.64 billion, fell 1 percent

before currency * Q3 revenue from legal business $843 million, rose 3 percent before currency * Financial & risk Q3 net sales positive; surpassed 100,000 installed eikon

desktops in October * Surpassed 100,000 installed eikon desktops in October * Our financial business recorded positive net sales for the first time since

the second quarter of 2011” * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Q3 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $3.12

billion * 2013 outlook includes the impact of an expected $100 million of severance

expenses in 2013 * $97 million of severance expenses was incurred in the first three quarters of

the year * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S FY 2013 earnings per share view $1.84, revenue view

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
