Feb 11 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp said on Thursday it expects its revenue to grow by low single digits in 2016.

Adjusted for special items, fourth-quarter net earnings were 65 cents per share, compared with 43 cents per share a year ago.

The news and information company said sales of its products to financial customers were up in the fourth quarter. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)