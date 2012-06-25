FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters buys business information service Zawya
June 25, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

Thomson Reuters buys business information service Zawya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp said on Monday it has acquired privately held Zawya Ltd, an online service supplying business information in the Middle East and North Africa.

Zawya provides profiles of companies in the region, real-time news and research, and an online network for professionals, Thomson Reuters said.

Zawya has a partnership with Dow Jones Newswires, part of News Corp and a competitor of Thomson Reuters, to distribute the news agency’s content.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Zawya shares were purchased from a group of shareholders led by Saffar, a Dubai-based investment group, Thomson Reuters said.

Thomson Reuters provides news and information to financial, legal, accounting and healthcare professionals.

