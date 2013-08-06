FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stada enters exclusive talks to buy OTC maker Thornton & Ross
August 6, 2013 / 8:46 AM / in 4 years

Stada enters exclusive talks to buy OTC maker Thornton & Ross

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada said on Tuesday it was entering exclusive talks to buy British over-the-counter drug manufacturer Thornton & Ross.

Stada will use cash on hand and existing free credit lines to finance the acquisitions, the company said, without saying how much it expected to pay for Thornton & Ross.

The British company generated sales of 66.2 million pounds ($101 million) in its financial year through the end of March and an operating profit margin above the average for the Stada group, the German company said in a statement.

$1 = 0.6523 British pounds Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Peter Dinkloh

