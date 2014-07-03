FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thorntons expects FY profit in line with market expectation of 7.1 mln stg
July 3, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Thorntons expects FY profit in line with market expectation of 7.1 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Thorntons Plc :

* Lenders agreed in principle to provide increased unsecured committed revolving credit facility of 75 mln stg which will run to October 2018

* Positive overall performance across business in year ended 28 June 2014

* Current range of pre-exceptional PBT forecasts as at 2 July 2014, of which board is aware, is 7.0 mln stg to 7.2 mln stg, with consensus at 7.1 mln stg

* Full year pre-exceptional PBT is anticipated to be in line with market expectation of 7.1 mln stg compared with 4.7 mln stg (restated)last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

