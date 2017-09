LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Thorntons PLC : * Q4 total sales - increase of 5.6% to £26.8 million * Uk commercial sales grew by 11.8% to £9.2 million * Own store like-for-like sales increased by 0.5%. overall sales in own stores

declined 3.8% * Sees profit before tax for the full year to be ahead of current market

expectations