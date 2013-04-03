FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Easter egg sales boost Thorntons' profit outlook
April 3, 2013 / 7:46 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Easter egg sales boost Thorntons' profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - British chocolate maker Thorntons PLC said full year profit should beat market expectations after ‘satisfactory’ trading over Easter, Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.

The group said it expected its pre-exceptional profit before tax for the year ending June 29 to be ahead of the current market expectations of 3.1 million pounds ($4.7 million).

Shares in Thorntons, which have more than doubled over the last 12 months, rose over 5 percent to 72.75 pence by 0727 GMT on Wednesday.

The company, established by Joseph William Thornton in 1911, has been coping with a slowdown in consumer demand by closing its high street stores and focusing more on its online business and selling wholesale.

In February it reported a 70 percent rise in first-half profit to 5.3 million pounds.

Brokers at Investec reiterated their ‘buy’ recommendation on Thorntons’ stock, saying Wednesday’s statement showed “continued positive momentum in the business”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
