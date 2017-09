(Corrects spelling of Thorntons in paragraph two)

June 22 (Reuters) - Ferrero International SA, the Italian maker of Ferrero Rocher chocolates, offered to buy chocolate maker Thorntons Plc for about 111.9 million pounds ($177.85 million) to broaden its offerings in Britain.

The offer of 145 pence per share represents a premium of about 42.9 percent to Thorntons’ closing price on Friday. ($1 = 0.6292 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)