Thorntons first-half pretax profit jumps on higher commercial sales
February 25, 2013

Thorntons first-half pretax profit jumps on higher commercial sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - British chocolate group Thorntons Plc , which has been struggling with lower demand, reported a 71 percent rise in pretax profit for the first half on higher commercial sales.

Consumers have been reluctant to loosen their purse strings in the face of rising prices, subdued wage growth and high unemployment, prompting Thorntons to close its high street stores and focus on its online business.

Sales rose 3 percent to 133.7 million pounds ($204.1 million) in the 28 weeks ended Jan. 12. Sales in the commercial UK channel rose 16 percent to 51.8 million pounds.

Pretax profit before exceptional items rose to 5.3 million pounds from 3.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Thorntons, which had cancelled dividend last year, said there will be no interim dividend.

Derbyshire-based Thorntons, founded by Joseph William Thornton in 1911, closed 13 stores in the first half.

Thorntons’ shares, which have more than doubled since June, closed at 42.375 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

