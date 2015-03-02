FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chocolate maker Thorntons' profit falls on cut in orders
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 2, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chocolate maker Thorntons' profit falls on cut in orders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, analyst comments, share reaction)

By Aastha Agnihotri

March 2 (Reuters) - British chocolate maker Thorntons Plc said its profit fell 10 percent in the first half due to an unexpected cut in orders from two of its grocery partners and warehousing problems at its UK commercial business.

Shares in the Derbyshire-based company fell as much as 8 percent and were among the top percentage losers on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

“This year they will probably make a small loss in the second half given the disruption they have experienced with those two customers,” analyst Matthew McEachran of N+1 Singer told Reuters.

The company, which had in December warned of a decline in full-year earnings, did not name the two grocery partners or specify the extent of the cut in orders.

Thorntons makes most of its profit in the first half and the key is to make some in the second half, McEachran said.

British grocers have been suffering due to price deflation, stagnant wage growth and increased competition.

Cash-strapped consumers have been shopping around to save money, shying away from big weekly shops and buying little and often in local convenience stores or online.

Thorntons’ profit before tax and exceptional items fell to 6.5 million pounds in the 28 weeks ended Jan. 10 from 7.2 million pounds a year earlier.

UK commercial sales, which account for about 40 percent of overall sales, fell 12.4 percent.

Revenue dropped 8.2 percent to 128.2 million pounds.

Thorntons, which sells its products in its own stores as well as to supermarkets, said like-for-like sales in the retail division rose 2.2 percent.

The company, which has been shutting down high street stores to focus on its online business, closed 16 stores in the period, and now has 247 stores.

Thorntons’ shares were down 2.7 percent at 70.50 pence at 0938 GMT. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.