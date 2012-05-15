THQ slips in the red in Q4 as weak market weighs

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 (Reuters) - Video game publisher THQ Inc slipped to a loss in its fiscal fourth quarter, as it struggles with a weak market and restructuring.

The company, known for its wrestling and Ultimate Fighting videogames, said total revenue rose to $184.2 million from $124.2 million a year ago. But it posted a net loss of $53.2 million, or 78 cents per share, compared to a loss of $44.1 million, or 65 cents per share a year ago.

Adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue and other items, the company lost $8 million, or 12 cents per share. Adjusted revenue fell 31 percent to $170.7 million.