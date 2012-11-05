FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-THQ net loss shrinks but revenue drops in 2nd quarter
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 10:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-THQ net loss shrinks but revenue drops in 2nd quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Malathi Nayak

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Video game publisher THQ Inc reported a smaller net loss even as revenue fell in its fiscal second quarter as it continued to grapple with a weak market.

The company, known for its wrestling videogames, announced that the spring 2013 launch of South Park: The Stick of Truth, based on the popular animated television series, was postponed to 2014.

The release of strategy game “Company of Heroes” and first-person shooter “Metro:Last Light,” that were expected to hit stores in March have also been delayed.

THQ said it has hired Centerview Partners LLC as it evaluates financing and strategic alternatives to raise capital and improve liquidity to tackle its new release calendar.

The company said total revenue dropped to $91.8 million from $119.6 million a year ago. It posted a net loss of $12.1 million, or $1.76 per share, compared to a net loss of $46.9 million, or $6.86 per share, a year ago.

Wall Street analysts on average expected the company to report a net loss of $3.47 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company also exceeded Wall Street’s revenue expectations of $84.26 million.

Ahead of the earnings report, shares of the games maker rose 5.6 percent to close at $3.02 on the Nasdaq. After-hours trade was halted pending the results. ((Malathi.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com)(415-677-2538)(@MalathiNayak )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.