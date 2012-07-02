FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-THQ Inc announces 1 for 10 reverse stock split
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2012 / 11:22 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-THQ Inc announces 1 for 10 reverse stock split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Video games publisher THQ Inc said its stockholders approved a 1-for-10 reverse share split of its common stock to avert a delisting from the Nasdaq.

THQ, known for its wrestling and Ultimate fighting games, was told by the Nasdaq in January that it had until July 23 for its shares to close above $1 for at least 10 straight sessions, or be delisted.

The company cut jobs at several development studios after struggling over the last few years as bigger, cash-rich rivals Activision Blizzard Inc and Electronic Arts Inc invested in big-budget video games.

As buyers took to online games made by companies such as Zynga Inc, THQ’s traditional games sold less.

The Agoura Hills, California-based company’s shares are expected to trade on the post-reverse split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Global Select Market from July 9.

THQ’s shares closed at 62 cents on Friday on the Nasdaq. The stock price dropped below $1 in December.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.