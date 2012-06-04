EA gets rights to publish Championship video games

June 4 (Reuters) - Video games publisher THQ INC and Zuffa LLC said they agreed to transfer the licensing rights to publish videogames based on the Ultimate Fighting Championship brand to Electronic Arts Inc effective June 4.

THQ will receive a cash payment, the companies said on Monday, but they did not disclose the amount.

Known for its wrestling and Ultimate fighting games, THQ will continue publishing its existing console and mobile titles through March 31, 2013, the companies said.

Las Vegas-based Zuffa owns and operates the Ultimate Fighting Championship.