UPDATE 1-THQ narrows 4th-qtr loss forecast

April 18 (Reuters) - THQ Inc expects to lose less money in the fourth quarter than it had previously forecast, helped by strong sales of its video games Saints Row: The Third and UFC Undisputed 3.

The company, which recently cut jobs at several of its development studios, now expects a loss of 10 cents to 20 cents per share for the quarter ended March, down from its prior expectation of a loss of 35 cents to 50 cents per share.

THQ also raised its adjusted net sales outlook to $160 million to $170 million from $130 million to $150 million.

Saints Row: The Third has shipped more than 4 million units to date, the company said in a statement.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 41 cents per share, on revenue of $142.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which received a Nasdaq delisting notice late in January, closed at 45 cents on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. THQ has until July 23 for its shares to close above $1 for at least ten straight sessions.