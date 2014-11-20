BRIEF-Thrace Plastics reports 9M gross profit of 39.6 million euros vs. 34.3 million euros year ago

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Thrace Plastics Co SA

* 9M turnover at 212.4 million euros versus 193.7 million euros year ago

* 9M gross profit at 39.6 million euros versus 34.3 million euros year ago

* 9M EBIT at 11.2 million euros versus 7.8 million euros year ago

* 9M EBITDA at 17.7 million euros versus 14.6 million euros year ago

* Sees Q4 turnover and operating profit higher than year ago

* Net bank debt on Sep. 30, 2014 at 36.4 million euros

* Says weakening of the dollar and increased demand for the technical fabrics unit's products reasons for Q3 upward trend Source text: bit.ly/1p221eD

