REFILE-BRIEF-Thrace Plastics to establish new plant under joint venture
#Corrections News
December 31, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Thrace Plastics to establish new plant under joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typo (Greece instead of greece))

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Thrace Plastics Co SA :

* Announces establishment of plant for production of waterproof products in Thrace, Greece

* Says the plant will operate under joint venture of the Company and Eurobent Sp.zo.o.

* Says the plant will be in full operation by the end of Feb. 2015

* Says the plant will use advanced methods of production via Geosynthetic Clay Liner - GCL

* Says proceeds with establishment of plant in order to further expand in area of technical fabrics

Source text: bit.ly/1zvht1W

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
