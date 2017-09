MILAN, July 11 (Reuters) - UK-based Threadneedle Asset Management has bought a stake of 2.2 percent in Italian online bank Fineco, which listed on the Italian stock market earlier this month.

UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, retains a 70 percent stake in Fineco after the listing. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)