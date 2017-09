Jan 8 (Reuters) - Investment management firm Threadneedle Investments appointed Patrick Steiner head of European insurance sales.

Steiner, based in Zurich, joined the company on Jan. 6, Threadneedle said in a statement.

He joins from Conning Asset Management, where he was a business development director.

Steiner will report to Andrew Nicoll, Threadneedle’s global head of insurance. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)