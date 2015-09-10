Goldman-led group invests $81 mln in apparel resale website

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Apparel resale website operator thredUP Inc said it received $81 million in a Series E investment round led by Goldman Sachs Investment Partners, bringing the total amount raised by the San Francisco-based company to more than $125 million.

Thredup.com provides an online platform to buy and sell pre-owned clothing, mainly for women and children, at cheaper prices.

Goldman Sachs investment comes at a time when U.S. retailers are increasing their focus on ecommerce offerings as customers prefer the convenience and ease of online shopping to store visits.

ThredUP said existing investors Trinity Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Highland Capital Partners and Redpoint Ventures also participated in the funding round.

ThredUP did not disclose its total valuation.

The company said it would use the new investment to expand operations and distribution networks in the United States. A part of the new financing would also be used as a secondary component for early thredUP employees, the company said.

ThredUP said it expects to process more than two million pieces of clothing each month by end of 2016. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru and Sarah McBride in San Francisco; Editing by Don Sebastian)