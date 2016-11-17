FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Cyber hack of UK's Three put 6 mln customers at risk -Telegraph
November 17, 2016 / 11:40 PM / 9 months ago

Cyber hack of UK's Three put 6 mln customers at risk -Telegraph

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Three mobile operator was hit by a cyber security breach that could put about 6 million of its customers at risk, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The company admitted that hackers had successfully accessed its customer upgrade database after using an employee login, the newspaper said. (bit.ly/2g0u0s2)

The company, part of CK Hutchison Holdings, was not available to comment outside regular British business hours.

"Over the last four weeks Three has seen an increasing level of attempted handset fraud," a spokesman for Three told the newspaper.

"This has been visible through higher levels of burglaries of retail stores and attempts to unlawfully intercept upgrade devices."

To date, the company has confirmed about 400 high value handsets have been stolen through burglaries and eight devices have been illegally obtained through the upgrade activity, the spokesman said.

Britain's data protection regulator fined British broadband provider TalkTalk Telecom Group 400,000 pounds ($496,440.00) in October, for security failings that allowed hackers to launch a cyber attack that affected around four percent of the company's 4 million customers and cost it around 60 million pounds, last year. ($1 = 0.8057 pound) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay)

