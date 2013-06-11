FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ThromboGenics eye drug endorsed by UK cost agency
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 11, 2013 / 11:02 PM / 4 years ago

ThromboGenics eye drug endorsed by UK cost agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - A new eye drug from Belgian biotechnology company ThromboGenics has been recommended for use on Britain’s state healthcare service by the cost watchdog NICE.

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said on Wednesday its draft guidance endorsed the use of Jetrea, also known as ocriplasmin, as an option for treating some adults with vitreomacular traction, a rare eye condition.

Jetrea is ThromboGenics’ main product and is sold outside the United States by Novartis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.