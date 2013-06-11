ThromboGenics eye drug endorsed by UK cost agency

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - A new eye drug from Belgian biotechnology company ThromboGenics has been recommended for use on Britain’s state healthcare service by the cost watchdog NICE.

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said on Wednesday its draft guidance endorsed the use of Jetrea, also known as ocriplasmin, as an option for treating some adults with vitreomacular traction, a rare eye condition.

Jetrea is ThromboGenics’ main product and is sold outside the United States by Novartis.