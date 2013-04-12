FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ThromboGenics to get 45 mln euro payment after UK drug launch
April 12, 2013 / 6:00 AM / 4 years ago

ThromboGenics to get 45 mln euro payment after UK drug launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 12 (Reuters) - ThromboGenics, the Belgian biotechnology company whose main product was approved in Europe last month, said it will receive a 45 million euro ($59 million) milestone payment following the eye treatment’s British launch.

The payment is significant for ThromboGenics, which last month entered Belgium’s blue chip BEL20 index. In 2012 it made 75 million euros in revenues, thanks to payments linked to the deal with Novartis, compared with 2.5 million euros in 2011.

Novartis, which owns the rights to the drug outside the United States, has launched the eye treatment Jetrea in Britain and will make the payment once the first dose has been sold.

Jetrea is in the process of being checked by Britain’s healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE, a requirement for it to be paid for by the country’s state healthcare service.

