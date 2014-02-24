FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thrombogenics explores ways to boost main product Jetrea
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 24, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Thrombogenics explores ways to boost main product Jetrea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Belgian biotech group Thrombogenics said on Monday it was weighing unspecified “strategic options” for the company to improve the commercial success of its main product after disappointing sales in the United States.

U.S. sales of Jetrea, which treats vitreomacular adhesion, an ageing-related condition that can lead to blindness, had fallen short of the company’s own expectations, it said in a statement.

“The Board has made this decision to explore alternative options for the company to increase its ability to realize the significant commercial potential of Jetrea in the U.S. market. We are starting the strategic exercise with an open mind,” Chief Executive Patrik De Haes said.

Thrombogenics was not immediately available to elaborate on what kind of scenario the board was considering. The company said it had hired Morgan Stanley as an advisor. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.