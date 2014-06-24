FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ThromboGenics to stay as stand-alone company, CFO to quit
June 24, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ThromboGenics to stay as stand-alone company, CFO to quit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - ThromboGenics NV -

* Provides update on strategic review process

* Company to remain independent

* CFO and board member Chris Buyse to resign

* Company will provide a further update at time of its 2014 half year reporting on August 28

* Following an assessment of various strategic options including a sale of entire company, board of directors of ThromboGenics has decided to continue as a stand-alone company

* Chris Buyse, chief financial officer and board member of ThromboGenics, will resign effective June 30, 2014

* As of July 1, Luc Philips, former CFO of KBC Group, will take on the role of interim-CFO

* Has decided to continue as a stand-alone co; pursue discussions for a potential partnership for commercialization of Jetrea in the US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
