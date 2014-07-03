FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thrombogenics NV says Jetrea gains approval in Singapore
July 3, 2014

BRIEF-Thrombogenics NV says Jetrea gains approval in Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Thrombogenics Nv

* Thrombogenics’ jetrea gains approval in singapore

* Jetrea(r) (ocriplasmin) has been approved in singapore for treatment of adults with vitreomacular traction (vmt), including when associated with macular hole of diameter less than or equal to 400 microns

* Singapore is second country in asia to grant jetrea(r) approval, following malaysia in april

* Thrombogenics' partner alcon, which is commercializing jetrea(r) outside us, will be responsible for launch of drug in singapore Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1mNQh7I Further company coverage:

